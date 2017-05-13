Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Supporting Local Law Enforcement

Supporting Local Law Enforcement

By Rep. Kristi Noem

Like many South Dakotans, I’m used to walking around town and seeing our local police officers working hard and keeping us safe. With National Police Week starting on Sunday, I’d like to take this time to say thank you to all of the men and women who serve in our state and across the country. I also want to help provide them with the necessary tools needed to combat the dangerous issues they face on a daily basis.

I recently visited the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, where I toured the jail and participated in a ride-along with deputies in order to see the challenges they face firsthand. Sheriff Mike Milstead and I spoke at length about the issues his deputies’ face and the ways I can be of assistance.

The rate of violent crime in South Dakota has nearly doubled over the last 10 years. According to Sheriff Milstead, Minnehaha County alone has seen a 17% increase in violent crime this year as opposed to the same time last year. Every week, newspapers across the state report on drug busts, violent crimes, and an influx of gangs. These aren’t just stories. According to local law enforcement, a high percentage of violent crime cases involve drugs. In order to better assist our law enforcement at home, I’ve asked the Department of Justice to step up its efforts to combat drug trafficking in our state.

In South Dakota people are getting addicted to drugs being channeled into our country illegally, such as meth and heroin. Sheriff Milstead informed me that he believes more than 90% of the meth and heroin comes from south of the border. It is critical for the federal government to support the efforts of our local law enforcement by halting the flow of drugs across our border.

I am proud to cosponsor several pieces of legislation to help address this acute need. The SMART Act authorizes the deployment of up to 10,000 more National Guard personnel and a number of new technologies to secure the border.

Another bill I support helps us catch up with drug traffickers’ tactics. Many times, drug traffickers utilize “spotters” while they cross the U.S.-Mexico border. These people help them avoid law enforcement. Under current law, spotting is not actually a criminal offense. The bill, called the “Transnational Criminal Organization Illicit Spotter Prevention and Elimination Act,” would change that.

These bills will help us protect our border and in doing so, will provide assistance to our local law enforcement as they fight against drugs and violent crime in South Dakota. We must realize that attacking the problem at the source is the best way to solve it.

Our local law enforcement are an integral part of the fabric of our community. They are our neighbors, our friends, and even our family. We owe them our unwavering support. This week, as we celebrate their service to our communities, state and nation, I hope you’ll thank one of your local men or women in uniform for what they do every day.