Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Your Story Can Change Policy

Your Story Can Change Policy

By Rep. Kristi Noem

Never underestimate the power of your story to influence policy. It’s advice I often offer those who ask what they can do to create change. Over the last month or so, dozens of South Dakotans have come to my Washington, D.C., office to do just that, for which I’m incredibly grateful.

South Dakota soybean producers, for instance, dropped by as I was preparing for an international trade meeting with President Trump. They shared concerns about recent tariffs and potential countermeasures from the Chinese government, which I conveyed to the president.

Later that day, FFA students opened up about how ag education in middle school and high school can inspire more kids to come home to farm and ranch. It’s an idea I agree with wholeheartedly.

Veterans also stopped by in March, raising concerns about VA care and the state’s mental health resources, while leadership from Ellsworth briefed me on the base’s role in meeting America’s long-term security needs.

Many of those visiting spoke about reforms within the education system – from early childhood education to graduate-level programs. School nutritionists discussed a bill I’m working on to grant them greater flexibility, ensuring kids have access to healthy, affordable and appetizing school lunches. Administrators from Hill City and elsewhere met with me about Impact Aid, a policy I support that helps make sure students in some rural areas have access to a good education. SDSU President Barry Dunn also updated me on the Wokini Initiative, which seeks to open more opportunities for tribal students to get a college degree. It’s an incredible program that deserves support.

Others visited with me about their support for Israel, the lifesaving work of first responders like Black Hills Lifeflight, and the work of the timber industry to improve the health of our forests.

Workforce development and Medicare fee schedules were the topics of discussion during a meeting with South Dakota clinical lab managers, who are struggling to provide timely service in rural communities.

And the Chairman and members of the Sisseton Wahpeton tribe shared their need for a new Justice Center, which I support and Congress funded a few weeks after our meeting. Without it, they are forced to let criminals go free.

I am truly grateful to those who took the time to stop in. It means the world to me and helps me do my job as your representative. We have offices throughout the state as well, but it if you’re ever in Washington, D.C., please contact my office and let us know. I’d love to meet with you, give you a tour, or be a resource to you while you visit. I hope to see you soon.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...