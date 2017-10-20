Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Women, Peace & Security Act Becomes Law Posted on October 20, 2017 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ President Trump just signed a bill from Congresswoman Kristi Noem to strengthen our security by bringing women into peace talks. For more on it… FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Good job Kristi!
Now wait, aren’t the progressives going to yark about this as it seems to indicate there is a difference between men and women?