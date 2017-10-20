Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Women, Peace & Security Act Becomes Law

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

President Trump just signed a bill from Congresswoman Kristi Noem to strengthen our security by bringing women into peace talks. For more on it…

2 Replies to “Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Women, Peace & Security Act Becomes Law”

  2. Anonymous

    Now wait, aren’t the progressives going to yark about this as it seems to indicate there is a difference between men and women?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.