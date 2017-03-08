Congresswoman Noem on International Women’s Day Posted on March 8, 2017 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Sorry Kristi. All of this is a nothing more than a joke. We know these women will never celebrate the lives of the baby girls or boys in their womb. The bottom line to this celebration is still abortion rights.
Sometimes good satire is hard to see.
Liberals are calling for women around the world to “strike” so the rest of us can experience what it would be like to not have women. My only reaction is are you kidding me? My mom is a woman, my wife is a woman, and my two daughters are women. I have women in my office. I see them every day virtually ever where I go.
Are these liberals really that obtuse they don’t appreciate the people in their lives? Or do they just think they are the only ones who appreciate the people in their lives?
Anyway, after listening to Rep. Noam’s message I couldn’t help but think is she satirically making fun of all these liberals I describe in the above paragraph? She sure might be. So I listened to it again and I started laughing. I think she is making fun of them. And, at the same time, she is thanking some people in her life for whom she is grateful.
Well played Kristi. Well played.