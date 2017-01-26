Congresswoman Noem takes Philly Posted on January 26, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply They moved the statue? Oh man! Only thing better would have been if @officialslystallone ran the steps with me. #rocky #philadelphia A video posted by Kristi Noem (@repkristinoem) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:45am PST FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related