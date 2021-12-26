While her primary opponent as well as at least one member of House Leadership is casting aspersions at the priorities expressed in the Governor’s budget address, at least one member of the conservative bloc of the State House of Representatives is noting his support for Governor Kristi Noem’s plan to expand child care funding.
Gotta start somewhere.
— Rep. Fred Deutsch (@FredDeutsch) December 26, 2021
2 thoughts on “Conservative House member supports Gov’s plan to expand Child Care funding”
The Bonecracker Caucus is a fickle mare to ride.
Yeah but Grud this bonecracker not only knows how to do Alighnment’s but also instill fear in naysayers of all things not their own puppy !