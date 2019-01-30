Constitutional Carry Bill to be signed tomorrow

Posted on by 7 Comments ↓

From Governor Kristi Noem on Twitter:

7 Replies to “Constitutional Carry Bill to be signed tomorrow”

  3. Anonymous

    I look forward to every man and woman being treated equally with no presumptions based on age, race, ethnicity, sex or income.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous

    The founding fathers also believed in separation of church and state but you stomped all over that as soon as you were in office.

    Reply
  5. November

    Thought that state Law enforcement advised this should only apply to SD residents? Oh well I guess the Hell’s Angels, Bandidos and Sons of Silence at Sturgis will be really happy with the new Administration in Pierre. Good job.

    Reply
  6. Anon1

    Very disappointed that the Governor would sign this. Now the gun lobby will continue to see how far they can push her.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.