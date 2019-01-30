Constitutional Carry Bill to be signed tomorrow

From Governor Kristi Noem on Twitter:
Our Founding Fathers believed so firmly in our right to bear arms that they enshrined it into the Constitution. Tomorrow, I will sign SB47 into law. This constitutional carry legislation will further protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding South Dakotans.
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 30, 2019
Zazzle is already selling “I miss Daugaard” bumper stickers.
Are the disgruntled Jackley supporters buying more than one?
Thank you, Kristi!
I look forward to every man and woman being treated equally with no presumptions based on age, race, ethnicity, sex or income.
The founding fathers also believed in separation of church and state but you stomped all over that as soon as you were in office.
Thought that state Law enforcement advised this should only apply to SD residents? Oh well I guess the Hell’s Angels, Bandidos and Sons of Silence at Sturgis will be really happy with the new Administration in Pierre. Good job.
Very disappointed that the Governor would sign this. Now the gun lobby will continue to see how far they can push her.