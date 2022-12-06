Convention of States says they’ll be back this year. Ha. Ha. Ha.

Former Presidential hopeful Rick Santorum was in Pierre today to sample the bitter cup of disappointment he’ll be drinking from this next session when the legislature once again rejects a measure to open up the US Constitution for Amendment:
Santorum blamed legislative leadership in the state Senate for its failure. Last session, Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, the Senate’s president pro tempore, opposed the resolution.
Santorum predicted that incoming leadership in the House would also prove a challenge.
Doubt me? Go ahead and read this and this.
They dumped 1/2 million into attack ads which turned them from a benign lobbying group into one trying to buy elections that people will now actively oppose.
They weren’t going to move the needle forward in the State Senate. And now they admit House Leadership will be tough for them.
Game over.
The state of Pennsylvania would probably be better served in Santorum stayed home and offered his advice and support for the incoming senator-elect! THAT guy needs a lotta help!
So, what I’m hearing is that nobody hates the idea of a balanced budget amendment, just the people that are proposing the idea? Is that about right, Pat?
This is the one and only chance the States have to keep the country from economic implosion. Do you really think the same Congress that spent us $31 trillion into debt is going to suddenly reverse course and stop the bleed? If you do, well, you may want to see Lee’s doctor about a cranial extraction of mineral masses.