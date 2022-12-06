Convention of States says they’ll be back this year. Ha. Ha. Ha.

Former Presidential hopeful Rick Santorum was in Pierre today to sample the bitter cup of disappointment he’ll be drinking from this next session when the legislature once again rejects a measure to open up the US Constitution for Amendment:

Santorum blamed legislative leadership in the state Senate for its failure. Last session, Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, the Senate’s president pro tempore, opposed the resolution. Santorum predicted that incoming leadership in the House would also prove a challenge.

They dumped 1/2 million into attack ads which turned them from a benign lobbying group into one trying to buy elections that people will now actively oppose.

They weren’t going to move the needle forward in the State Senate. And now they admit House Leadership will be tough for them.

Game over.