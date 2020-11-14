From Twitter:
And also from Twitter:
Hey @Brendan_SD why don’t you stop complaining and support the elected officials who are trying to give the people of SD a chance to earn a living. Not everyone can be so privileged like you. People have to work. Can’t spend all their time on @ashleymadison. https://t.co/RFaOT4WXrp
— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) November 14, 2020
3 thoughts on “Corey Lewandowski responds to Brendan Johnson sniping at South Dakota not shutting down”
1, does Johnson even live in SD anymore? I thought he moved to Minnesota.
2, is Lewandowski an official staff member of Noem or the state?
Either way, I don’t care for either man’s opinion.
Don’t forget Trump in 2016 told Corey (married) that hope hicks was the best piece of ass he had ever got. Casting a stone is nothing to him. Totally worth the bargain I’m sure the Gov thinks.
Not your typical SD governor office operatives these days.