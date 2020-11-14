Corey Lewandowski responds to Brendan Johnson sniping at South Dakota not shutting down

@SoDakCampaigns

From Twitter:

And also from Twitter:

3 thoughts on “Corey Lewandowski responds to Brendan Johnson sniping at South Dakota not shutting down”

  1. 1, does Johnson even live in SD anymore? I thought he moved to Minnesota.
    2, is Lewandowski an official staff member of Noem or the state?

    Either way, I don’t care for either man’s opinion.

    Reply

  2. Don’t forget Trump in 2016 told Corey (married) that hope hicks was the best piece of ass he had ever got. Casting a stone is nothing to him. Totally worth the bargain I’m sure the Gov thinks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.