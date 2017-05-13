Corinna Robinson looking at a Congressional race. Again

From Politico:

CAN CORINNA DELIVER? — “She’s a f—ing unicorn.” That’s what a Democratic strategist told me when we spoke yesterday about Corinna Robinson, an unknown 51-year-old former career Army U.S. major who did two tours in Iraq, supported post-9/11 combat operations in Afghanistan and who moved in January to Florida via a Pentagon job and Brookings congressional fellowship to support the counter terrorism program at Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command in Tampa. Oh, she’s a pro-gun Democrat and mother of three biracial young men who all live in Florida. And now she’s talking to state and national Democrats about taking on Rep. Brian Mast, the combat wounded veteran in FL-18 who voted with his party to dismantle Obamacare but wouldn’t immediately explain his vote.