Could Terry Lee LaFleur make the ballot, while Hubbel whiffed it?

Newcomer Republican candidate for Governor Terry Lee LaFleur turned in petitions for Governor at a time where 2014 and 2018 Candidate Lora Hubbel didn’t do so hot, and chose to not turn hers in at all.
Will the newcomer make the ballot when Lora couldn’t? We shall see.
I think he will.
That would be one of the biggest political news stories in South Dakota if LaFleur makes it.
Funny that Lafleur possibly getting on the ballot is news while Kristi is hiding her numbers as long as she can and doing her best to downplay the importance of petitions.
Huh? Who cares how many Noem had? As a voter who likes both Noem and Jackley and isn’t sure which way I am going to vote, the number of signatures a candidate turned in is very, VERY low on the list of things that could persuade me. All I need to know is that Noem and Jackley are both on the primary ballot and I will have the choice come June.
Noem cares. Trust me, she isn’t happy.