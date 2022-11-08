Counting down…. And Dusty for the win in 3.. 2.. 1.. November 8, 2022November 8, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns So will the media call the congressional race for Dusty Johnson at 8:15, or do we have to wait until 8:30? Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “Counting down…. And Dusty for the win in 3.. 2.. 1..”
CBS called it for Thune!