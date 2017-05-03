Coverage of the 2017 SDDP McGovern Day Dinner…. good lord, was that a boring dinner.

Having attended a great many political dinners over the past 29 years I’ve been involved in South Dakota politics, I think I can safely say when a political dinner is boring. And when it comes down to it, I’d put the 2017 SDDP McGovern Day Dinner down as excruciatingly dull.

I was going to extract more fun clips out of it, but sorry. I’m crying uncle at listening to any more of this. It is so dull, it is beyond me why they closed the dinner to the media. The meal invocation might have been something they didn’t want the press to see, but otherwise it was as boring as dinners of any other political persuasion.

I mean, seriously. It was “sign up for the silent auction in the back” and introduction of officials, here’s videos from important party people, and like every GOP County Dinner I think I’ve ever been to, and there have been a few like this that went on far too long. …. And with this meal, the wine was bitter with the tears of Democrats over their losses and the fact that Donald Trump is our President. Not to mention that their printed program had less advertising than most county GOP County dinners was pretty telling that this is a party in decline.

If you want to listen to the super secret, closed to the media Democrat dinner in it’s near entirety (I clipped some at the beginning while they were eating with no speaker, and off the end with Sutton and Heinert) I’ve got it here for your listening pleasure as provided to me by an attendee:

Sorry for the quality, I had to compress it down significantly to get it uploaded. It’s a huge audio file regardless, despite the meal being so boring.

