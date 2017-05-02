Coverage of the 2017 SDDP McGovern Day Dinner – Max Sandlin on the results of the last election “The public doesn’t get it.”

While it wasn’t on the program for the 2017 SDDP McGovern Day Dinner, apparently former Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin was on the podium introducing her husband, former Congressman Max Sandlin who represented a district in Texas as a Democrat, until he lost election .

Stephanie explained how Max had been working with candidates, and introduced him to the podium, where he gave a talk which explained why Republicans and Donald Trump were elected in the last election.

Because (allegedly) the public doesn’t get it. They just don’t get it:

I suspect the exact opposite is true. The public DOES get it. They were just tired of the message from Democrats.

Facebook Twitter