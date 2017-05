Here’s an audio clip from this past weekend’s big SDDP dinner that made me laugh. Of the allegedly 500 in attendance, as queried by Keynote speaker Congressman Keith Ellison of Minnesota… after all the events of the day – after all the rah rah and cheerleading – Who is all fired up to take the lead and bring the Democrats out of the dungeon in South Dakota?

“Okay….that’s…one.”

Ann Tornberg’s SDDP. Ready to go to battle

