Coverage of the 2017 SDDP McGovern Day Dinner – Was that a dig at Tornberg from Paula Hawks?

I’m going through what I’ve got on the closed door 2017 SDDP McGovern Day Dinner, specifically, the podium time given to 2016 Democrat Sacrificial Lamb for Congress Paula Hawks.

And unless my ears deceive me, did she just take a dig at SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg about not having a plan? She had sent out an e-mail to Democrats in the run up to the dinner offering to take over as chair, and lamenting Ann Tornberg’s lack of a plan and noted “We haven’t seen a strategic plan from the state office telling us what the plan is for the next five years, the next year, or even the next six months.”

The attempted coup against Tornberg failed. But in Hawks’ speech to the crowd there was this interesting tidbit:

“We need some folks in this room tonight to form a plan… if you don’t already have one in place…”

Ouch.

Facebook Twitter