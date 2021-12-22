Sanford Health has their latest numbers out just in time for Christmas:
The latest numbers for COVID have taken a slight dip from last weeks’ spike (224 Hospitalized, 70 in ICU, and 50 on ventilators), but as has consistently been the case, the unvaccinated are taking the brunt of the pandemic’s effects.
4 thoughts on “COVID 19 Hospitalizations take slight dip across the board.”
I believe an audit is in order.
A new study out of a California university has linked wireless energy with covid like symptoms:
For your consideration only (informed consent requires .. being informed):
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=d4e6c10f0a00000501eba978ded73a2b
John, that’s as outlandish as curing COVID with animal dewormer.
You do hate a cure!
Mr. Dale you would be the perfect running mate and Lt. Governor for Lora Hubbel or future Governor Hubbel?