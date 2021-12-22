COVID 19 Hospitalizations take slight dip across the board.

@SoDakCampaigns

Sanford Health has their latest numbers out just in time for Christmas:

The latest numbers for COVID have taken a slight dip from last weeks’ spike (224 Hospitalized, 70 in ICU, and 50 on ventilators), but as has consistently been the case, the unvaccinated are taking the brunt of the pandemic’s effects.

4 thoughts on “COVID 19 Hospitalizations take slight dip across the board.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.