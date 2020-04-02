COVID-19 Relief Available for South Dakota Families and Businesses

Information about federal assistance included in the CARES Act is available on Rounds’ website

PIERRE—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) has created an online hub where South Dakotans can access information about COVID-19 relief available to them through the CARES Act, which was signed into law last week.

The webpage can be found by visiting www.rounds.senate.gov/covid19. Up-to-date information about COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is also available on Rounds’ website.

“South Dakotans have many questions about the type of federal assistance they can get to make it through the COVID-19 outbreak, and how they should access it,” said Rounds. “Through our online hub, we’ve attempted to create a one-stop-shop for folks to find answers to their questions. Many of the programs authorized by the CARES Act are in the process of being implemented by the federal government. As the various departments issue guidance for their specific programs, we will update the information on our webpage. In the meantime, if South Dakotans have specific questions that aren’t answered on our webpage, they are welcome to call our office and we’ll work to find the answer. We want to be sure that families and businesses have the resources they need during this uncertain time.”

South Dakotans can contact Sen. Rounds by calling his Aberdeen, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Pierre offices. Contact information for each office is below:

Aberdeen: (605) 225-0366

Rapid City: (605) 343-5035

Sioux Falls: (605) 336-0486

Pierre: (605) 224-1450

