Crooks mayoral election to proceed for candidate with prior federal felony convictions for bribery of government officials and fraud

An update to a story I had pointed out this past week, where the Municipal Finance Officer for the City of Crooks was challenged in circuit court for denying ballot placement in the mayor’s race to Francis “Butch” Oseby, a candidate for the office who had been convicted of federal charges in 1994 for bribery of government officials.

According to the Rounds for Mayor of Crooks facebook page, Oseby’s name WAS placed on the ballot by the Circuit Court on April 3rd, despite a number of guidelines saying he wasn’t eligible.

From the Rounds for Mayor facebook page:

Strangely, a convicted felon fighting to be on the ballot in SD hasn’t made the larger news audience. But it makes for an interesting footnote, and should beg a larger study on why a judge allowed it to happen.

