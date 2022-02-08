Republican Curt Massie running for District 33 House of Representative

From my mailbox:

CURT MASSIE, REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR DISTRICT 33 HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

I am excited to be running for the South Dakota House of Representatives in District 33. I was born and raised in the great state of South Dakota on a farm/ranch west of Belle Fourche. I farm and ranch so I have a direct connection and understanding of the agricultural community and economy. I have been married to my wonderful wife Jodi for over 26 years and together we raised a family in a home we have lived in for over 22 years in District 33. I have a strong belief in family and family values and will work to protect those values.

I worked for the South Dakota Department of Revenue as a sales, use, and contractors’ excise tax auditor for over 24 years. This allowed me to acquire an unparalleled amount of expertise and experience in South Dakota tax law that only a few in this state have. This is also why shortly after leaving state employment a law firm contacted me and asked me to review an audit for one of their clients. I said okay and that started me on another career path when I founded Dakota Business Tax LLC to provide South Dakota sales, use, and contractors’ excise tax consultation & advisory services along with audit assistance & defense services. Working for the state for over 24 years gives me an incredible amount of knowledge and understanding of what works in state government, and more importantly what doesn’t work in state government and how to fix it that no other candidate has.

In addition, I was honored recently to have been elected President of the Mount Rushmore Toastmasters Club. The Mount Rushmore Toastmasters Club is the oldest club in Rapid City, South Dakota. We celebrated the club’s 68th anniversary this year. Toastmasters is a nonprofit educational public speaking organization with a worldwide network of clubs. The organization’s membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries.

It takes someone that knows our taxes to fix our taxes. No other candidate running for a House of Representatives seat in District 33 has the expertise and experience to help recover more of our taxes to help reduce our taxes. This is why I have been asked many times to run for a legislative office and why I am. I know many that live in District 33 but I look forward to getting out and introducing myself to those in District 33 that I haven’t met yet and listening to your concerns.

These reasons are why I am asking for your support for my candidacy for the House of Representatives. Your financial contributions will allow me to get my name out to those within District 33, but most importantly it is by you casting your vote for me that will allow me to go to Pierre and be that advocate voice for South Dakotans.

Best Regards,

Curt Massie

You can find out more at www.curtmassie.com.