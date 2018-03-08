Cyberbullying now improper conduct by lawmakers.

Looks like Cyberbullying is now improper conduct by lawmakers. From the Argus Leader:

South Dakota lawmakers on Thursday voted to outlaw cyberbullying among their ranks. The Joint Legislative Procedure Committee voted unanimously to expand their rules barring harassment or offensive behavior to include electronic communication and social media. and… Mickelson said the measure wasn’t aimed at any situation in particular, but to prevent problems in the future.

Read it here.

How long do you think it’s going to be before someone gets zapped on that one?

