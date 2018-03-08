Cyberbullying now improper conduct by lawmakers.

Looks like Cyberbullying is now improper conduct by lawmakers. From the Argus Leader:
South Dakota lawmakers on Thursday voted to outlaw cyberbullying among their ranks.
The Joint Legislative Procedure Committee voted unanimously to expand their rules barring harassment or offensive behavior to include electronic communication and social media.
Mickelson said the measure wasn’t aimed at any situation in particular, but to prevent problems in the future.
How long do you think it’s going to be before someone gets zapped on that one?
Not soon enough.
I don’t see why a disagreement can’t take place on Twitter or Facebook if they are using their real names. I get it if it’s fake rino mike twitter accounts.