Cynthia Mickelson Announcement for School Board featured in Argus Today

From the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, Cynthia Mickelson’s announcement has hit the paper, noting her background and qualifications for the open School Board seat in Sioux Falls:

Cynthia Mickelson, a Miller native who has spent more than 20 years living in Sioux Falls, is officially running for a seat on the board overseeing the largest school district in the state.

Mickelson, 46, works as a grant writer and independent contractor in Sioux Falls. She’s a member of the bar, though she’s not a practicing attorney, and she’s served for the past six years on the Children’s Home Society board.

and..

She’s been heavily involved in parent groups, including the PTA, PTO and the Lincoln High School booster club. Mickelson has three boys — two attend Lincoln and one goes to Patrick Henry Middle School.