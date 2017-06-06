Cynthia Mickelson for School Board takes over the Argus masthead today

Despite the efforts of some to discredit her because she’s a woman, Cynthia Mickelson has been pushing hard in her race for Sioux Falls School Board, and has been building up to election day.

And this morning, she’s blasting an animated message to get out and vote via the Sioux Falls Argus Leader website:

If anyone visits the Argus website today, I don’t think there’s any danger of missing that ad!

Best of luck today to a fantastic candidate. And if you have friends in Sioux Falls, make sure you tell them to get out to vote for Cynthia.

