Cynthia Mickelson to run for Sioux Falls School Board Posted on March 2, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook, Cynthia Mickelson announced today that she is taking the plunge and joining her husband Mark (Speaker of the House) Mickelson in running for office:
She is a very nice lady, energetic…I wish her well.