Cynthia Mickelson wins Sioux Falls School Board race.

Coming in slightly under 500 votes away from her nearest competitor, Cynthia Mickelson of Sioux Falls took an early lead in the Sioux Falls School Board race and never looked back; continually increasing her lead as the votes were counted over the course of the evening.

Mickelson, whose husband Mark is the Republican Speaker of the State House of Representatives, seemed to hold the attention of popular opinion in the Sioux Falls community, as well as letter writers to the local newspapers during the entirety of the campaign.

The victory may seem even more sweeter, considering her liberal detractors would quite offensively poke at her on the basis of her gender, at the same time they supported her opponent, Randy Dobberpuhl.

In the end, her victory was all but guaranteed as Cynthia ran a superior campaign in fundraising, door to door, and voter contact, peaking on election day. It was a textbook win. And a good lesson that it pays to stick to the basics.

Congratulations to Cynthia, and best of luck to her in her new job as Sioux Falls’ newest School Board member.

