D15 Dem candidate Kadyn Wittman promoting event falsely claiming she’s “Representative Elect”

We might have to put this in the self-indulgence column.

A poetry event is taking place later this week in Sioux Falls to raise money for abortions (national network of abortion funds), and as part of promoting it, the event is noting their speakers include Kadyn Wittmann, “Representative Elect for District 15.”

And the candidate is only too happy to promote this herself..

The only problem with this is that except in her own mind, District 15 Democrat Kadyn Wittman hasn’t been elected to doodly yet. And she probably should not let her ego get the cart before the horse.

District 15 has traditionally been a place where Republicans have not been able to make much headway because of the composition of the district in the last several configurations. But since the most recent redistricting, Kadyn should probably stop making premature coronation plans.

Because she’s actually running in a Republican District by around 500 votes.

That’s a fairly even split in the district. Despite Kadyn already claiming the crown, anyone who can read the numbers should know that D15 is not a district anyone can count on at this point.

And I certainly would not be displaying the hubris to term myself as “Representative Elect” before the election is even held.