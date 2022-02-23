D23 State Representative Charlie Hoffman deciding to take a pass on another term of office

Sharing an announcement that was sent over to me today. District 23 State Representative Charlie Hoffman is deciding to take a pass on another term of office at this time, leaving an open seat.
I have decided to end my political career on a WIN and will not be running again for the legislature.
I have all the time in the world during the winter to be spending time with my six grandchildren in South Dakota and sitting in Pierre doesn’t allow that. I hate putting a suit on every day too. LOL
Thank you everyone for eight great years in the SD House and know that I’m not going away just changing gears. Also anyone wishing to run please contact me as I will help you in your campaign.
Respectfully,
Charlie Hoffman
And it’s too bad because Charlie is such a good guy. Representative Hoffman – thank you for your service to the people of South Dakota and best wishes for the future.
Thank you for your service Charlie!
Charlie B is one of the most open and caring people you could be fortunate to know in life. He’s my horseradish business partner (although we’ve never turned a profit,,,or generated a nickel of revenue). He’s a true South Dakota prairie love story. Don’t get him going on what kind of warm or cold season grasses generate the best feed or habitat. LeRoy and Claudia have to proud of that kid