D23 State Representative Charlie Hoffman deciding to take a pass on another term of office

Sharing an announcement that was sent over to me today. District 23 State Representative Charlie Hoffman is deciding to take a pass on another term of office at this time, leaving an open seat.

I have decided to end my political career on a WIN and will not be running again for the legislature.



I have all the time in the world during the winter to be spending time with my six grandchildren in South Dakota and sitting in Pierre doesn’t allow that. I hate putting a suit on every day too. LOL



Thank you everyone for eight great years in the SD House and know that I’m not going away just changing gears. Also anyone wishing to run please contact me as I will help you in your campaign.

Respectfully,

Charlie Hoffman