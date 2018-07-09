D30 Libertarian sends out mailers in momentary void of GOP Candidate

Gideon Oakes isn’t letting any grass grow in the current void in the District 30 Senate Race while local Republicans decide whether to replace Candidate Lance Russell with Bruce Rampelberg, or if they’ll choose to ponder the legalities of replacing Lance Russell with Lance Russell.
Oakes, the son of State GOP Secretary Marilyn Oakes, has sent out a mailer attempting to capitalize on the vacancy aspect:
I thought Travis Lassiter was the guy?
So far I’ve heard Rampelberg and Lance are running. Might be more.
To nominate the guy who lost the primary or the guy who gave up the seat after he won the primary?
I like and respect both of these guys though I don’t believe that either probably should be the Senator. If Gideon were a Republican he’d probably walk in.
Is it possible to have Gideon switch parties in an attempt to be the nominee? It’s not like he hasn’t been involved in GOP politics for a long time.
Meade County is going through the process right now, but there will likely be 8 candidates slated before the election. Lots of interest. A little searching that area would be best. If one could talk Jim Lintz into running, that would be the best choice! He’s as conservative as they come as he has a ton of common sense. And if not him, maybe his son, Beau would run. He’s got good genes.
Rampelberg would be an excellent choice
Rampelberg and Russell have both served well. One lost. The other vacated the seat 15 days after blocking rampelberg.
A new candidate is probably in order.
One who #1 – can win the job and #1a – wants the job should be requirements. It’s probably time for new blood in the appointment process. The R will win.
Thanks for the kind words, Anonymous 1:49. As for seeking the GOP appointment, believe me when I say it’s been brought up to me more than a couple times. 🙂 But I’ve been running since March on a concept of “principle over partisan politics”, and switching parties simply to help ensure victory is about as far-removed from that ideal as I can imagine.
While my campaign pledges mirror the GOP platform a good percentage of the time (closer than many GOP lawmakers’ voting records, if we’re being frank), I’m very content in a party which prioritizes both fiscal conservatism and individual liberty.
The elephant for whom I hauled water those many years is dead.
G-dog: Your first initial is G, your last initial is O and everyone knows you put the P in Party. You are GOP. Take the appointment.
There aren’t many who call me that. 🙂 Nice to see you on WarCollege!
In addition to the principle of the situation, there would also be a logistical and legal issue. The same law that prevents Sen. Russell from getting back on the ballot would also preclude me from jumping even if I wanted to (which, again, I don’t). SDCL 12-6-55 clearly states that no name withdrawn from a ballot may be printed on that same ballot. I’m on the general ballot already, so to change parties I’d have to withdraw.
Nope. I’m in it to win it. And that’s only going to happen through good old fashioned hard work. Now, if the D30 GOP central committee members choose not to appoint anyone, it wouldn’t necessarily hurt my feelings. But, I’m not exactly getting my hopes up. 😉
Gideon, what’s your position on the war on drugs, in particular cannabis?
@Anonymous 4:37 — I am a Christian, conservative, heterosexual, gun-owning, outdoors-loving, red-blooded American man. When I need to self-medicate, I turn to campfires and chocolate chip cookies, not pot.
My lifestyle works for me, and it works for my family. But my way is not the *only* way — and I understand that. I certainly don’t want the government stepping in to approve or deny my own “traditional” values, so why should I expect the government to do just that to those who don’t happen to share my worldview?
This issue used to be a stumper for me, but when I look at it through the same filter as firearm ownership, it all of a sudden is pretty easy… I don’t like marijuana, so I don’t smoke marijuana. And at this time, I have no medical need for cannabinoids, so I don’t use them. That’s my choice, and I will fight for my right to make that choice for myself. I will fight just as hard for my friends who choose otherwise. I think we’ve wasted a whole lot of time, money and lives battling a plant. If we’re going to waste the taxpayers’ money on something drug-related, we’d be better off treating addicts rather than creating criminals out of otherwise law-abiding citizens.