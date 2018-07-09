D30 Libertarian sends out mailers in momentary void of GOP Candidate

Gideon Oakes isn’t letting any grass grow in the current void in the District 30 Senate Race while local Republicans decide whether to replace Candidate Lance Russell with Bruce Rampelberg, or if they’ll choose to ponder the legalities of replacing Lance Russell with Lance Russell.

Oakes, the son of State GOP Secretary Marilyn Oakes, has sent out a mailer attempting to capitalize on the vacancy aspect:

