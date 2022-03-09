D30 Primary is ON between Tim Goodwin & Julie Frye Mueller

After some quiet rumors that she would not be running again for this seat, but could opt to move over to the House, State Senator Julie Frye Mueller filed paperwork with the Secretary of State this week to run again for District 30 State Senate. Mueller already has a challenger in State Representative Tim Goodwin who intends to move up to the Senate in what is sure to be a hard fought primary.

This race may be a test of how bizarre the actions of an elected official must be to be voted out of office, as Mueller has certainly had her share over the course of the last two years.

Among her actions has been a crusade against school handbooks, telling parents not to sign or to click “accept” to school handbooks – Because you will be giving permission to vaccinate or give transgender surgery to your children.

And let’s not forget the bizarre ‘dynamic duo’ interview she gave at the Pillow Guy Symposium:

You can watch the video for yourself by clicking here.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

This one will be entertaining to watch, to say the least.