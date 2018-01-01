D5 Republican Byron Callies circulating petitions for State Senate

I received an e-mail this afternoon that Watertown/District 5 Republican Byron Callies is gathering signatures for his candidacy for District 5 Senate.
This would be to replace Neal Tapio who is anticipated to announce for Congress in the coming weeks.
Keep those notes coming to me!
Thank God. As least Callies lives in Watertown and is attends Codington GOP meetings. I couldn’t pick Tapi-who? out of a line up.
I think Byron would be a great choice for Senator in District 5, Watertown.
I know him to be a strong Christian. I am certain he would prioritize faith, family, freedom and free enterprise.
I’ve found Byron to be a kind and compassionate person, often displaying a modesty and humility that tells me he would be a true servant leader. He would make an excellent choice to represent the values I cherish and the morality I appreciate in a state Senator.
Good luck, Byron.
God Bless,
Neal