D7 Dem House candidate Snodgrass gyrates to pornographic song on tiktok for votes

You don’t see this everyday from a state legislative candidate. But, it has kind of become expected from District 7 Democrat House candidate Louise Snodgrass:

@loudang inspired by the wise words of @tofizzle “politicians should be allowed to dance WAP” (my volunteers were shook) ♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） – Cardi B

I don’t think many other candidates are encouraging people to get out to vote by dancing to W.A.P. (link NSFW, btw). As I noted to the Sioux Falls candidate who pointed it out to me, she’s done nutty stuff before, but I think she’s outdone herself here.