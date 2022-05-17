D7 House Candidate Matt Doyle from the 5/16 Brookings GOP Luncheon

I shot some video during today’s GOP Luncheon featuring the D7 and D8 legislative candidates, and thought I’d bring you some clips of the candidates as I could get them. (I was holding the very heavy camera with no tripod, so please keep that in mind. Tried to keep the bouncing to a minimum.)

Here’s the first video, Matt Doyle who is running for District 7 House in the GOP primary election, who gives a little background and declares postcards against Tom Pischke and Doug Post are “Fake News”:

    1. Well, yeah.

      https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/s-d-house-refuses-to-update-child-support/

      “That’s going to hurt me personally,” he said, his voice cracking. “Half of every marriage ends in divorce in this state.”

      Representative Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, agreed with Pischke: “It’s just too high.” So did Representative Carl Perry, R-Aberdeen. “Sometimes,” Perry said, “we have to say enough is enough.”

      It’s kind of hard to miss. It was all over KELOland when that bill was up.

