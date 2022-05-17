D7 House Candidate Matt Doyle from the 5/16 Brookings GOP Luncheon

I shot some video during today’s GOP Luncheon featuring the D7 and D8 legislative candidates, and thought I’d bring you some clips of the candidates as I could get them. (I was holding the very heavy camera with no tripod, so please keep that in mind. Tried to keep the bouncing to a minimum.)

Here’s the first video, Matt Doyle who is running for District 7 House in the GOP primary election, who gives a little background and declares postcards against Tom Pischke and Doug Post are “Fake News”: