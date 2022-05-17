D7 House Candidate Matt Doyle from the 5/16 Brookings GOP Luncheon

I shot some video during today’s GOP Luncheon featuring the D7 and D8 legislative candidates, and thought I’d bring you some clips of the candidates as I could get them. (I was holding the very heavy camera with no tripod, so please keep that in mind. Tried to keep the bouncing to a minimum.)
Here’s the first video, Matt Doyle who is running for District 7 House in the GOP primary election, who gives a little background and declares postcards against Tom Pischke and Doug Post are “Fake News”:
That Pischke card is entirely true. I heard this debate myself. Anyone can go listen to it.
Well, yeah.
https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/s-d-house-refuses-to-update-child-support/
It’s kind of hard to miss. It was all over KELOland when that bill was up.