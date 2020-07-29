D7 House Democrat campaign still cringe-worthy. Attacks Governor for defending ‘personal freedoms.’

I know it’s rude to stare at a car accident before it has been cleaned up. But when you see a weird one, you look, you shake your head and go “what on earth were they thinking?” Which reminds me of District 7 Democrat House Candidate Louise Snodgrass’ campaign so far.

To date we’ve been treated to tiktok videos where Snodgrass advocates defunding the police and replacing them with social workers, advocates decriminalizing drugs, and says “South Dakota is backwards,” and “she hates living here,” etc.

How does Snodgrass move her campaign forward as we wind our way through the doldrums of the summer portion of the 2020 campaign season? We get more bizarre videos on the chinese government connected tiktok platform:

My first suggestion for this Democrat candidate? First off, if a candidate is going to put out material attacking the Gov, do a little proofing. For gosh’s sake, spell “governor” correctly. Nevermind Snodgrass’ complaints about COVID relief funds going in part towards Law Enforcement, and Kristi Noem “refusing to enact strict covid restrictions/shut downs because of ‘personal freedoms.'”

Those darn personal freedoms! What was the Governor thinking? (Possibly the oath she took to uphold the US and State Constitution.)

Stay tuned. The campaign is barely started. I’m sure we’ll be treated to more cringe-worthy stuff.