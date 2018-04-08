D7 State Senate Democrat Mary Perpich has been successfully challenged, and will not be placed on the ballot.

And the first Democrat candidate falls.

I’m hearing word this weekend that Brookings Democrat & D7 State Senate Candidate Mary Perpich had her nominating petitions successfully challenged, and she has been knocked off the ballot for the November election. The word is that Perpich’s petition signatures were challenged and after reviewing, all 66 of her 66 signatures were declared invalid.

What went wrong? I’m being told that the person (House Minority Leader Spence Hawley) who notarized the verification of circulator section on all five petition sheets apparently does not hold a current notary commission. And as a result, Perpich will not be placed on the ballot.

Unless an independent or third party candidate files petitions to run, this means that Republican Candidate VJ Smith will automatically win the election.

