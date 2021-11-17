Dakota News Now livestreamed Haugaard Announcement. I think we have a failure to launch.

Dakota News Now livestreamed the Haugaard Press conference where the former Speaker of the House made his announcement for Governor.

And I hate to say it, but if you were looking for a speech that provided inspiration or aspiration, this wasn’t it.

I’m sure there are a few of the hardcore right who will cheer Haugaard on, but that’s only a small portion of the Republican electorate at large. When the speech to launch his campaign goes on about “Big Education” and “Hollywood,” “not answer to the boardroom,” etcetera, we’ve heard it all before. The original parts were mainly about him being upset there was no special session on COVID and wants government to stand against vaccinations.. and well, that was nothing new either.

When someone is coming out of the gate and wants to replace the person there, we’re looking for “how are they different?” and “here’s how I’m new.”

We didn’t get it. Instead we got “I don’t think Kristi is being Kristi enough, so I’m going to promise to be more Kristi.” That’s not really much of a message when you’re not Kristi.

I think what we have in Haugaard’s case is a failure to launch.

As opposed to the “ok, I’m going to show up at Republican events and say I’m running” that we got.