I did not see that one coming.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg confirmed Monday night that Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Director David Natvig will run for the office of Attorney General. A formal announcement by Natvig is expected Tuesday.
It is certainly going to change the dynamic of the race for Attorney General, if Dave is running, and Jason is not, but Marty Jackley has a considerable head of steam behind him at the moment.
Especially coming with only about 45 days until the convention, that’s a lot of ground to cover, and delegates to meet.
17 thoughts on “Dakota News Now: Natvig to run for AG.”
That AG’s office is so hyper politicized under the current regime. I can’t imagine what McGuigan is thinking right now. It must be a nightmare that doesn’t end.
At least they are being transparent with their bait and switch strategy.
Ravnsborg, Natvig and Borman are all desperate to keep control of the AG’s office because no one else will hire any of them. Jackley is taking a huge pay cut to return to AG.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Someone’s got jokes!!!
Dave who?
I think he is Skyler Borglum’s Uncle.
Ravnsborg has been calling delegates saying he wants someone who will investigate the “governors corruption”. I guess he found someone right down the hall from him. Strange vendetta.
The governor has made a lot of strange choices herself that could easily point to corruption (I mean, come on with this appraiser stuff and her daughter), but it shouldn’t be Ravnsborg investigating. No idea who Natvig is, though, and why he would be a good choice.
There will be further crazy plots and schemes in this historic FAIL.
Unbelievable.
Picture a meeting at the AG office, between Ravnsborg and Natvig.
Ravnsborg: “Dave, I am going to endorse you for Attorney general.”
Dave: “Thanks Boss! That should put me over the top!”
“Remember that time when I hit someone and you bailed me out by having your forensic guy tell me what DCI would find on my phone before I was interrogated?
We can have more times like this.”
Unfamiliar with Natvig. Time to do some research.
I think a fair question to ask Natvig is “what role will Jason Ravnsborg play in your office?”
Bingo
Ravnsborg “still weighing his options,” and his deputy announcing he is jumping in too…..
It all reminds me of watching the Clown Car empty out, at the circus.
If I was Marty I would be worried as Natvig has the experience Ravnsborg did not as a prosecutor and
Marty will actually have to defend his record as AG one coverup at a time
It would be a fun time to work for the Attorney General’s office.