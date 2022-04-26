Dakota News Now notes story on John Thune as most popular Senator in Nation, with popularity soaring over 11 points since 2021

From Dakota News Now, Dakota News Now has the story on the Morning Consult Poll naming Senator Thune as most popular US Senator in Country, and that his popularity has soared 11 points in recent months:

The Morning Consult published the results of a new survey Monday that found Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.) has the highest approval rating in the Senate, with 62% of respondents approving of his performance.

Thune’s counterpart, Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), was close behind with 61% approval rating, the fourth-highest rating among all Senators.

Both Senators enjoyed bumps in popularity over the past year. Thune’s approval rating jumped 11 points from the first quarter of 2021, while Rounds’ jumped seven points.