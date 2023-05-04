Dakota News Now posts story on own reporter’s arrest. They don’t seem very happy.

Dakota News Now has posted their story on their reporter Austin Goss being arrested.. and they seem to be mincing few words on how they are portraying it:

Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem Political reporter Austin Goss of Dakota News Now was arrested for making a prank phone call while impersonating Governor Kristi Noem.

Read it all here.

They’re pretty abrupt about the matter, and it seems like they’ve ripped the bandaid off. We’ll see how this story continues to develop.