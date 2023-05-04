Dakota News Now has posted their story on their reporter Austin Goss being arrested.. and they seem to be mincing few words on how they are portraying it:
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
Political reporter Austin Goss of Dakota News Now was arrested for making a prank phone call while impersonating Governor Kristi Noem.
They’re pretty abrupt about the matter, and it seems like they’ve ripped the bandaid off. We’ll see how this story continues to develop.
2 thoughts on “Dakota News Now posts story on own reporter’s arrest. They don’t seem very happy.”
The Dakota Scout has the best reporting on this. The Governor’s office thought this was related to the congressional committee mishandling her SSN. They (and Lederman) turned it into the fusion center to investigate thinking they’d have more evidence to blame Dems in DC and it turns out it was a little closer to home.
That connects a lot more dots. DL may not have turned it in if he knew it was just a dumb prank by Austin, but he wouldnt’ve known that ahead of time.
Austin has been removed from the Dakota News Now directory. He was a good reporter. This is sad.