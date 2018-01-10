Dakota Posts asks when Senator Nelson is going to come out of the (water) closet Posted on January 10, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ From the Dakota Posts Facebook page: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Odd you show this now. The legislative water closets were just remodeled.
My text messages started ‘binging’ an hour ago after it was posted.
This is so funny, can’t stop laughing. It captures Stace perfectly.