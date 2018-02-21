Dakota Posts back wondering who is controlling the herd Posted on February 21, 2018 by Pat Powers — 25 Comments ↓ From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
So true.
So false.
Sad but true, Drew seems to be playing to the praises of Heidelberger and the Aberdeen American News vs the party.
Dennert as ‘Baby Rino’. Hilarious!
This is the best.
Dennert has the little lollipop and wearing diapers.
looks like baby rino has a pacifier also and looking to Stace for approval
Oh…My…
Wait till Dakota Free Press announces that Jason Ravsborg is a legal resident of Afghanistan.
Got to roll those baseless attacks out gradually Anne and just keep repeating them here to be effective…I thought he was a resident of Iraq…my prediction was/is that they will say Ravnsborg is a Muslim before it is over…everything else they have tried to say about him has been proven baseless and false, but i suspect they will keep trying. Jason just don’t stoop to their level…keep your head high.
He’s a legal resident of Afghanistan but he is registered to vote in Iraq.
He’s very good at hiding his purple finger.
Baseless attacks and keep repeating them to be effective. Just like Donald Trump! 😂
Maybe these gutless wonders should go to Iraq and check the voting records there!
They won’t even check voting records in Iowa.
Iowa Is scary.
This is great! Between this and the SB 200 circus…its a sit back with your popcorn kind of day! Keep it coming SoDak!
Has Brown County found anyone to run against Drew yet? Still waiting to hear where I need to send my check! #earlyretirmentbabystace!
He lost a lot of conservative supporters in the GOP and across the state.
Baby Rino is funny.
He had the votes until they caved to the brass.
Drew needs to come out and repudiate Stace and this whole open primaries stuff.
I like the guy, he is worth saving…but going with the Stace crowd leads no where.
Nah! Get someone that has been around the block a while and is established in the community like Carl Perry who will be an excellent candidate for house. I’d rather have someone of that caliber than some kid that has been coddled and sheltered growing up with very little life experiences.
Drew is not going to be bullied by a hand full control freaks. Go pick on Mickelson.
Can’t disagree he needs picking on also…but Drew needs to shape up or ship out.
How is it bullying when he’s called on the carpet for attacking the GOP? He needs to grow up. A lot.
Hey if some of these snow flake politicians are going to melt over some criticism, maybe they shouldn’t be out there.
I forgot to put may name on that one.
Problem with running someone against Drew…they also run against Carl Perry with the top two going to November….