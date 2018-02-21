25 Replies to “Dakota Posts back wondering who is controlling the herd”

  2. Anonymous

    Sad but true, Drew seems to be playing to the praises of Heidelberger and the Aberdeen American News vs the party.

    1. Anonymous

      Got to roll those baseless attacks out gradually Anne and just keep repeating them here to be effective…I thought he was a resident of Iraq…my prediction was/is that they will say Ravnsborg is a Muslim before it is over…everything else they have tried to say about him has been proven baseless and false, but i suspect they will keep trying. Jason just don’t stoop to their level…keep your head high.

      1. Anon

        He’s a legal resident of Afghanistan but he is registered to vote in Iraq.
        He’s very good at hiding his purple finger.

  9. Annie-on-O'Miss

    This is great! Between this and the SB 200 circus…its a sit back with your popcorn kind of day! Keep it coming SoDak!
    Has Brown County found anyone to run against Drew yet? Still waiting to hear where I need to send my check! #earlyretirmentbabystace!

  10. Anonymous

    Drew needs to come out and repudiate Stace and this whole open primaries stuff.

    I like the guy, he is worth saving…but going with the Stace crowd leads no where.

    1. Anonymous

      Nah! Get someone that has been around the block a while and is established in the community like Carl Perry who will be an excellent candidate for house. I’d rather have someone of that caliber than some kid that has been coddled and sheltered growing up with very little life experiences.

  11. Anonymous

    Hey if some of these snow flake politicians are going to melt over some criticism, maybe they shouldn’t be out there.

