Dakota Posts hits at recently approved ballot measure Amendment W Posted on January 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ From Facebook:
Too wordy, and more arrows pointing at stuff to explain what it’s supposed to be.
Hire an artist.
“constituition”
Ike, get a life.
Where’s the fun in that?
Lol @ ‘replacing our Constitution’
Pray, do tell.
Well, it does create a fourth branch of government. It’s a kind of judge, jury, and executioner all together. Maybe radically change the constitution would have been better.
Have you read the measure? Can you tell me how a board, whose every action can be subject to judicial review and whose members can be removed at any point by the Gov+Senate, is a fourth branch of government? Goodness gracious
Amendment W is Whacko. By Whack Jobs.
It is bad, very very bad.
#VNOE