Dakota Posts is at it again claiming Kloucek is a string puller Posted on February 26, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ From Facebook at the Dakota Posts page: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Who is behind this?
Someone clearly accurate in their politics that Stace is either a Democrat operative or a tool.
Tool.
Not so accurate. There are those votes where liberal Republican Senators voted with the Democrats to pass tax and spend legislation, while true conservative were the minority. For example the Sales Tax increase:
http://www.sdlegislature.gov/Legislative_Session/Bills/RollCall.aspx?Vote=21698&Session=2016
Not sure. (HW might be a clue). They seem to have some cross pollination with the South Dakota Meme page.
The real question is when is Stace going to switch parties to the Democrats as he is a complete Democrat, just not name?
Stace is a joke…he claims to be a Republican but does everything he can to undermine Republicans.
Anyone that supports him I will not support.