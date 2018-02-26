Dakota Posts is at it again claiming Kloucek is a string puller

Posted on by 7 Comments ↓

From Facebook at the Dakota Posts page:

7 Replies to “Dakota Posts is at it again claiming Kloucek is a string puller”

  2. Pat Powers Post author

    Not sure. (HW might be a clue). They seem to have some cross pollination with the South Dakota Meme page.

    Reply
  3. Pat

    The real question is when is Stace going to switch parties to the Democrats as he is a complete Democrat, just not name?

    Reply
  4. Anonymous

    Stace is a joke…he claims to be a Republican but does everything he can to undermine Republicans.

    Anyone that supports him I will not support.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.