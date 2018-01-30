Dakota Posts on Rep. Mike Clark versus the Board of Regents on Free Speech Legislation Posted on January 29, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ Hot off the Press from Dakota Posts via facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I like the hat!
We need to pass the campus free speech bill. Call the members of the House Judiciary committee right now! And call Marty Jackley and tell him to get off the sidelines and support free speech
It’s surreal how hard universities fight against a simple law protecting free speech. And chilling.
All you have to do is enforce the law. Nobody seems to want to do that.
Better yet, threaten to pull the funding.