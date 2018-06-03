Dakota Posts on Stace Nelson’s “Conservative Caucus.”

Posted on by 13 Comments ↓

From Dakota Posts on Facebook:

13 Replies to “Dakota Posts on Stace Nelson’s “Conservative Caucus.””

  1. Anonymous

    Great!

    They are very cult like. Not free thinkers.

    That is exactly why Hunt did not endorse Pischke.

    I’ll give dennert this. He is a thinker of his own and might take over for Russell as the string puller.

    Reply
    1. JK

      Dennert isn’t smart enough to take over for Lance. Lance is out there but he is a reasonably intelligent guy. Evidenced most explicitly by his ability to get blockheads like the elephant from Fulton to do his bidding.

      Reply
        1. grudznick

          All know that Mr. Nelson is just the loud mouthpiece for than handsome devil, Mr. Russell. Imagine how ineffectively those two would run the Attorney General’s office and how much blog fodder would be foddered.

          Reply
  2. Pondering

    The answer would be a “no” – they don’t get to caucus with the Republicans if they have their own caucus.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      So much for Brock being the head of the Senate and Steve Haugaard being the next Speaker then…..

      Reply
    2. Anonymous

      “hey don’t get to caucus with the Republicans if they have their own caucus.”

      The Nelsonian Caucus are the “true’ Republicans and to them the rest are all imposters.

      Reply
  3. Anonymous

    These are the guys who voted against repealing IM22, right? Because they wanted millions of taxpayers’ money to fund the campaigns of politicians like LaFleur, Abernathy and Hubbel?

    Reply
    1. Pondering

      Well, they would have to actually get on the ballot.

      But yes, they did. Don’t forget it would fund them too. IMO, that is why they wanted it. First, they are RINOs who help the Democrats. Second, they would be getting taxpayer subsidies. All their talk of being conservative is bunk.

      Reply
  4. Anonymous

    Exactly…First it was unconstitutional, the courts already said so and then yeah great point on all these candidates that can’t raise money themselves we the taxpayers are expected to fund them.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.