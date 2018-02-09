Dakota Posts on Stace Nelson’s latest tweet. (Ruining the brand…)

Apparently Stace Nelson tweeted this today…

And Dakota Posts was right on it:

Ouch…

  1. "Very Stable Genius"

    Just for fun, I have often wondered what the ‘Caribou Show’ could have done with that once press conference. It was really one of the “Greatest Moments” in South Dakota political history. And as far as press conferences go, it ranked right up there with Ross Perot’s July of 1992 press conference, where he claimed the CIA had ruined his daughter’s wedding. If I remember right, it had an eclectic group of people in attendance too, with the Energizer Bunny being the only one who did not show….

  3. Anonymous

    Best meme yet from DakotaPosts!

    All he ever does is attack Republicans….totally ineffective legislator…never heard him criticize ONE Democrat ever

