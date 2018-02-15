Dakota Posts on the Campus Free Speech measure: Posted on February 15, 2018 by Pat Powers — 15 Comments ↓ From Facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Not sure why the ACLU is represented.
“The First Amendment to the Constitution protects speech no matter how offensive its content. Restrictions on speech by public colleges and universities amount to government censorship, in violation of the Constitution. …the ACLU has fought for the free expression of all ideas, popular or unpopular. Where racist, misogynist, homophobic, and transphobic speech is concerned, the ACLU believes that more speech — not less — is the answer most consistent with our constitutional values.”
https://www.aclu.org/other/speech-campus
The ACLU has publicly opposed SB 198/HB1073. The artist of the cartoon included it because their claims and positions do not match.
What?
“The First Amendment already provides robust protection for free speech, including protest, counter protest, and other expressive activity. We oppose this bill because its purpose is unclear and it’s just plain unnecessary.
As I’ve said before – those bills were junk from the get-go. We’ve already got constitutional speech protection. The ACLU would defend your speech rights had they been infringed on any campus.
Your assertion that the claims and positions of the ACLU don’t align is bogus.
Well, there is that small problem of the free speech restrictions that are happening, not only in the states surrounding South Dakota, but yes, right here in River City. I can cite examples in both Vermillion and Brookings and I haven’t even tried hard. So…it IS necessary.
Has anyone filed a case yet, or is it just complaining on social media? If you have evidence of someone breaking the law, are you not remiss in your duty to report it? These school policies wouldn’t last 5 seconds with this Supreme Court (like it’d even go that far).
Hmm! Yeah the ACLU is like a wild card out there. Sometimes it fights for things you align with and sometimes it fights for things you do not agree with.
Much better drawing….
American Civil Liberal Union it should be; they defend what they want not everything
The point is free speech is being blocked on campus…this bill should be a no brainer
Miss the mice though!
Where is the bathroom and Stace and the guy with the pink hat?
This is brilliant.
There’s no free speech at usd. The liberals control everything
The ACLU is helping to shut down all non-liberal speech and so opposes the free speech bill
Do you have any evidence that the ACLU is actively helping “all non-liberal speech”, or is that just the world you want to live in? Don’t forget the ACLU defended Rush Limbaugh’s right to privacy in his opioid case, and more recently helped a pro-gun group in Washington state force a library to un-block 2nd Amendment websites, as well as helped dozens of gun owners in Nevada and elsewhere recover illegally seized weapons. They’re not the ‘liberal boogeyman’ y’all make them out to be.
Lets test your understanding of free speech. Is it okay for a white power group to make a speech on campus? Or how about an Antifa demonstration against it? If not, whose duty is it to police that? Does the campus administration have a duty to protect students against speech that might offend?
Oh golly! A test! I haven’t had to take one in years!
Okay, let’s see…. carry the 2… i before e… uh…
1.) Is it okay for a white power group to make a speech on campus?
Yes
Or how about an Antifa demonstration against it?
Yes
If not, whose duty is it to police that?
Uh, I didn’t give you a not… now what?
Does the campus administration have a duty to protect students against speech that might offend?
No
Did I pass? Do I get to the bonus round?
If you have a soul and support a real marketplace of ideas you support the free speech bill. If you’re in the PC police you oppose it. That simple. How legislators vote is being scored by all the groups. Vote yes.
A soul is required? Now there’s something the ACLU might be against.