Dakota Posts poking at State Senator Stace Nelson again… Posted on January 30, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ Dakota Posts was busy this weekend, as the Facebook humor site is poking at Stace Nelson again this morning: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
So is a RINO one who does not follow the Republican platform, or is it one who refuses to follow what is deemed popular by the Establishment, regardless of how it fits the platform?
How does one pretend to get elected?
I’ll help you out. He pretends to be a Republican and Conservative to get elected. All clear now?
He doesn’t have to pretend, he is a Conservative Republican just like Hubbel and Tapio. Just check all of their voting records. Hubbel got beat by a RINO.
Oh so he “hoodwinks” District 19? Haha! Suckers!
How is he not conservative or a republican?
These are really getting shrill.
Stace Nelson votes with Democrats and I have seen him stand with Rick Weiland. He spends all of his time attacking Republicans. Is there a way we can kick him out of the party?
Didn’t he submit a bill for something dealing with the “inactive” militia, key being inactive? Seems like there are more important matters to deal with.
It’s not that he isn’t Republican so to speak. At the end of the day he is a disrespectful jerk to most everyone around him. He claims to be the Christian in the room, but seems to treat everyone with disrespect. His politics from time to time really aren’t all that bad, but he is so poor with people that those actions outweigh his political views.