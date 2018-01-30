Dakota Posts poking at State Senator Stace Nelson again…

Dakota Posts was busy this weekend, as the Facebook humor site is poking at Stace Nelson again this morning:

9 Replies to "Dakota Posts poking at State Senator Stace Nelson again…"

  1. Steve Sibson

    So is a RINO one who does not follow the Republican platform, or is it one who refuses to follow what is deemed popular by the Establishment, regardless of how it fits the platform?

      1. Tara Volesky

        He doesn’t have to pretend, he is a Conservative Republican just like Hubbel and Tapio. Just check all of their voting records. Hubbel got beat by a RINO.

    1. Tyndale23

      Stace Nelson votes with Democrats and I have seen him stand with Rick Weiland. He spends all of his time attacking Republicans. Is there a way we can kick him out of the party?

      1. Pat

        Didn’t he submit a bill for something dealing with the “inactive” militia, key being inactive? Seems like there are more important matters to deal with.

        Reply
  4. Rodney F.

    It’s not that he isn’t Republican so to speak. At the end of the day he is a disrespectful jerk to most everyone around him. He claims to be the Christian in the room, but seems to treat everyone with disrespect. His politics from time to time really aren’t all that bad, but he is so poor with people that those actions outweigh his political views.

