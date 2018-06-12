Dakota Posts’ postscript of the 2018 primary election results. Posted on June 12, 2018 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ Political satire facebook group Dakota Posts added a postscript to their cartoons today. If you recall their cartoon from right before the election… They added a postscript this morning. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Looks about right….anyone associated with Stace Nelson is doomed to fail….what has his group ever achieved beyond the state nosh?!
Why is little dennert following him off the cliff!
Does that mean Lance is doomed to fail since he is teamed up with Stace?
While the cartoons are entertaining, reality is that Dusty Johnson is leading the masses to the danger of being under the control of the liberal global oligarchy. He makes a great Howdy Doody puppet for that master class.
Difference is he actually won his election unlike 3rd place Stace.
The lemmings actually believed their was a $127 million budget deficit.
Dusty easily won the nomination Steve. It is time to move on.
Dusty won the nomination with 47% of the vote. The last option for conservatives in the General is to vote for a fake conservative.
It’s okay Steve, since the Nelsonits made “conservative” a dirty word, nobody who claims the title is electable now.
getting 47% in a three-way split is like winning by a landslide. the only thing better is cracking 50 percent in a three-way race like rounds for u-s senate did. unfortunately for his detractors, dusty’s brand of wide- perspective republicanism is where the majority of voters in this state are at.