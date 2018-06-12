Dakota Posts’ postscript of the 2018 primary election results.

Political satire facebook group Dakota Posts added a postscript to their cartoons today. If you recall their cartoon from right before the election

They added a postscript this morning.

10 Replies to “Dakota Posts’ postscript of the 2018 primary election results.”

  1. Anonymous

    Looks about right….anyone associated with Stace Nelson is doomed to fail….what has his group ever achieved beyond the state nosh?!

  2. Steve Sibson

    While the cartoons are entertaining, reality is that Dusty Johnson is leading the masses to the danger of being under the control of the liberal global oligarchy. He makes a great Howdy Doody puppet for that master class.

          1. Steve Sibson

            Dusty won the nomination with 47% of the vote. The last option for conservatives in the General is to vote for a fake conservative.

            1. Anonymous

              It’s okay Steve, since the Nelsonits made “conservative” a dirty word, nobody who claims the title is electable now.

            2. enquirer

              getting 47% in a three-way split is like winning by a landslide. the only thing better is cracking 50 percent in a three-way race like rounds for u-s senate did. unfortunately for his detractors, dusty’s brand of wide- perspective republicanism is where the majority of voters in this state are at.

