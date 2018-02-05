Dakota Posts strikes again, poking at Sen. Nelson Posted on February 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Dakota Posts is poking at Senator Stace Nelson again this morning: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
So true. For all the huffing and puffing he does you think he would be man enough to post under his name.
Is Stace that busy posting in his bathroom stall office checking to confirm genders of bathroom users and posting as a resident of counties across the state?
Pingback: Senator Nelson really not feeling the love today… Argus Leader letter to editor takes him to task. – South Dakota War College