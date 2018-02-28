Dakota Posts takes on Campus Speech opponents and thanks Lynne DiSanto for being a friend. Posted on February 28, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Facebook, two new editorial offerings from Dakota Posts: and.. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Good cartoon of the future Big Brother reality TV housemate. 🙂
Sioux Empire have had the best and their latest from the legislative circus.https://www.thesiouxempire.com/david-johnson-lynne-disanto-cartoon/
Nice snowflake skirt.